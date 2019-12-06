Jewish News Syndicate Quotes JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky on US-Israel Mutual Defense Pact

Is Now the Right Time for a US-Israel Mutual Defense Pact

By: Yaakov Lappin

U.S President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promoted the idea of a Mutual Defense Treaty between their countries in September, with Netanyahu branding such a pact as being “historic” should it be achieved.The idea is now back in the headlines in Israel. Energy Minister and security cabinet minister Yuval Steinitz stated in recent days that the signing a defense pact is one the reasons why Netanyahu wants to remain as prime minister for the next six months.

However, the defense pact has been met with criticism from some in Israel, who argue that it could limit Israel’s freedom to maneuver and constrain the Israel Defense Forces. One of the concerns among those who have raised objections is that the pact might force Israel to consult with the United States before taking sensitive, proactive high-risk military action, subjecting Jerusalem to a potential American veto.

Opposition leader and Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz, a former IDF chief of staff, tweeted on Dec. 2 that he would not “support an international agreement that would limit the actions of the State of Israel and the ability of the IDF to defend against the threats it faces.”

Addressing these concerns, Steinitz said that a defense pact with the United States would not tie the hands of Israel any more than Britain has been constrained by its membership in NATO.

In July, a working group run by the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), under the leadership of former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Adm. (ret.) James Stavridis, issued a report making the strategic case for a U.S.-Israel mutual defense pact. JINSA drafted the text of a treaty that is similar to, but more narrowly defined than, existing U.S. arrangements with 50 countries, becoming the only organization to put out such a draft to date.

Since then, the organization said in recent a statement that various objections to a pact have been raised, “and we believe it now constructive to advance the policy conversation by elaborating the most salient counterarguments.” To that end, JINSA released a follow-up report addressing the main points of concern.