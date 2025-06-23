JINSA Distinguished Fellow General (ret.) Charles Wald on NewsNation Live (6.23.25)

JINSA Distinguished Fellow Gen. Charles Wald, USAF (ret.) joined NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas to break down how the ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel materialized. General Wald argued that Iran’s reluctant agreement to cease attacks on Israel showed that the regime “got the message” from the U.S. bombing of major Iranian nuclear sites.

General Wald told NewsNation that Israel conducted a “historical campaign” against Iran, including neutralizing its S-300 air defenses, which allowed the United States to “put the cherry on top” by neutralizing Iran’s highly-fortified strategic asset of the Fordo nuclear facility.