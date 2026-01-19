“The U.S. Can Help the Iranian People Collapse the Regime” | JINSA Fellow Jonathan Ruhe on NewsNation

JINSA Fellow for American Strategy Jonathan Ruhe appeared on NewsNation to provide insight into the situation in Iran.

Ruhe stated that the United States amassing military assets in nearby waters is just one of many bad signs for the Iranian regime. He noted that the “depths of the grievances” now on display within Iran indicate “how weak the regime is,” underscoring the strategic opportunity presented to the United States to help topple its decadeslong adversary.