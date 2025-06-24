JINSA Letter Discussed on NewsNation Live (6.24.25)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Vice Admiral (ret.) Robert Harward, former Deputy Commander of U.S. Central Command and a participant in JINSA’s 2022 Generals and Admirals Program, appeared on NewsNation Live to assess the shifting tides in the Middle East following the historic U.S. military strikes against Iran’s three primary nuclear sites. He spoke about why he, along with over 70 other retired U.S. generals and admirals, signed a JINSA-organized letter encouraging the United States to unequivocably support Israel across military, diplomatic, and economic domains in its fight against the Iranian regime and its destabilizing nuclear weapons program.

VADM (ret.) Harward told NewsNation that, based on his military experience, he believes the United States “standing in lockstep” with Israel offers the best prospects for regional and global peace.