JINSA Letter Featured on Fox News (6.20.25)

Lt Gen (ret.) Charles Moore, USAF, former Deputy Commander of Cyber Command, former Commander of the 332nd Expeditionary Operations Group, and a participant in JINSA’s 2024 Generals and Admirals Program, appeared on Fox News to provide analysis of the rapidly unfolding Israel-Iran conflict.

Gen (ret.) Moore discussed why he, along with over 70 other retired U.S. generals and admirals, signed a JINSA-organized letter urging comprehensive U.S. support for Israel’s campaign against Iran and its nuclear weapons program.