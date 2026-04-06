Why Trump Summoned Defense Executives to the White House

Since the start of the war in the Middle East, Iran has launched thousands of weapons at the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and American bases and civilian targets in the Persian Gulf.

…

The supply chain for interceptor missiles has been strained for years, partly due to the war in Ukraine, previous clashes with Houthi terrorists in the Red Sea, and the 12-day war with Iran last year. A report by the Washington-based JINSA think tank estimated that the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have used up more than three-quarters of their Patriot missile stockpiles.

…

