JINSA mourns the passing of Ambassador Richard Schifter (1923 – 2020)

JINSA notes with deep sadness the passing of Richard Schifter, a former U.S. diplomat, tireless human rights advocate, and a legend in the pro-Israel world who served with distinction under both Republican and Democratic administrations. Ambassador Schifter was one of JINSA’s founders, and served as its first President, before going on to serve in various diplomatic positions representing the U.S. at the United Nations, and as Assistant Secretary of State for Human Rights and Humanitarian Affairs, and then later held various senior roles on the National Security Council. In his later years, Ambassador Schifter founded the American Jewish International Relations Institute to educate the public on the UN’s program to delegitimize Israel, and how to combat it. A champion to the end, his life, career, and lasting achievements ensure that Richard Schifter’s memory will always be for a tremendous blessing.