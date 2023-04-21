JINSA President & CEO Interviewed on RANE Insights Podcast

In this episode of RANE Insights, RANE Founder and Chief Collaborative Officer, David Lawrence sits down with Dr. Michael Makovsky, President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, to discuss current developments in the Middle East, with a specific focus on Iran, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

