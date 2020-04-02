JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky and EMET President Sarah Stern Discuss US-Israel Mutual Defense Pact on EMET Webinar

JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD discusses JINSA’s leading role in advancing a narrow U.S.-Israel mutual defense pact on The Endowment for Middle East Truth (EMET) webinar:

Since 2018, JINSA has been spearheading efforts to establish a narrowly defined mutual defense treaty between the United States and Israel under the leadership of JINSA President & CEO Dr. Michael Makovsky. In July 2019, JINSA released a report and draft treaty as part of a broader thrust to strengthen the US-Israel security relationship. The primary purpose of a U.S.-Israel mutual defense pact is to provide an extra layer of deterrence to Israel’s strategic position and mitigate the intensity and scope of a potential war with Iran. JINSA’s narrowly defined treaty would only apply under a defined set of exceptional circumstances and ensure both countries freedom of action.

Senator Lindsey Graham, honored at JINSA’s 2019 annual dinner for his commitment to the U.S.-Israel security relationship, has been an outspoken advocate of JINSA’s work and has championed JINSA’s initiative for a U.S.-Israel mutual defense pact in the Senate. Israel’s Ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer has also endorsed a defense pact between the U.S. and Israel, crediting JINSA for developing and advancing it at JINSA’s 2019 National Leadership Conference. President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu have publicly expressed support for establishing a defense pact between the two countries, with Prime Minister Netanyahu and Secretary Pompeo agreeing to work to advance such a pact during a meeting in December 2019.

Click here to read JINSA’s report and draft treaty

Click here to read Sen. Graham and Dr. Makovsky’s op-ed emphasizing the need for a U.S.-Israel mutual defense pact