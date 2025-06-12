JINSA Snapshot: Heightened Tensions with Iran

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the inaugural episode of JINSA Snapshot, a new video series in which JINSA experts help make sense of complex and fast-moving geopolitical events, JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD is joined by JINSA Randi & Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah.The two discussed the recent signals that Israel is preparing a strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, and Hannah’s view that unlike similar situations in the past, “this time, it really does begin to feel different” and that “people ought to buckle up.”

Makovsky and Hannah also discussed the latest in U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations and how that key factor interacts with possible Israeli military action, and the potential U.S. role in any Israeli military strike on Iran.

Please subscribe to JINSA’s YouTube channel, youtube.com/jinsadc, to stay up-to-date on the new JINSA Snapshot series demystifying the complex situation in the Middle East.