JINSA VP for Policy Blaise Misztal on LiveNOW from Fox (6.14.25)

Iran has launched a series of missile attacks aganist Israel following Israel’s devastating first wave of strikes. JINSA VP for Policy Blaise Misztal joined LiveNOW’s Josh Breslow to assess the latest developments. Misztal noted the broader ramifications of the conflict, stating that “Israel is fighting on behalf of us, and of Western civilization.”