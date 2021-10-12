JINSA’s New Partnership With the Mortimer B. Zuckerman Foundation to Establish JINSA’s Zuckerman IDF Generals Education Program

The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) is delighted to announce its new partnership with The Mortimer B. Zuckerman Foundation establishing JINSA’s Zuckerman IDF Generals Education Program.

In 2016, JINSA launched its Military Leadership Education Institute (MLEI) to educate elite, active duty military officers from America’s Middle Eastern allies about elements that influence U.S. foreign policy to foster a greater understanding of America’s regional and global strategic challenges and priorities. This new program to educate IDF generals, which received the approval of the IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Aviv Kochavi and support of the Commander of the IDF Military Colleges MG Itai Veruv, will be a pillar of JINSA’s MLEI.

“We are very excited to partner with The Zuckerman Family Foundation on this important program which will deepen understanding in the U.S.-Israel military relationship at a critical moment for both countries. For decades, Mort Zuckerman has been a visionary philanthropist, trusted foreign policy voice, leading businessman, and key Jewish communal leader respected in America and around the world. He has been involved with JINSA for many years and served as a member of our Iran Policy Project. We greatly appreciate the Zuckerman Foundation’s support and are honored and humbled to be able to expand our relationship with Mort’s family by formally partnering with them on this impactful initiative,” said JINSA President & CEO Dr. Michael Makovsky.

“As part of the mission of the Zuckerman Family Foundation to enhance and support education and leadership, we admire and encourage the work of JINSA, the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. The innovative research and top-quality work JINSA does on educating Congressional, military and civilian national security decision-makers on American defense and strategic interests is outstanding. The annual trips JINSA arranges for IDF generals to visit the US are an invaluable way to enhance mutual cooperation and advance the special US-Israel relationship,” said James Gertler and Eric Gertler, trustees of the Zuckerman Family Foundation.