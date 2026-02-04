JINSA’s VADM Robert Harward: Iran Threatening U.S. Ships—U.S. Should “Do the Same to Them” | NewsNation

JINSA Iran Policy Project Member VADM Robert Harward, USN (ret.), former Deputy Commander, U.S. Central Command, joined NewsNation to discuss the flurry of activity in the Persian Gulf. These include tense incidents on February 3 in which Iranian combat drones and naval vessels approached a U.S. warship in a threatening manner.

Meanwhile, Iranian officials continue speaking out of both sides of their mouths, signaling a desire to negotiate with U.S. officials while simultaneously threatening to strike American personnel. According to VADM Harward, the Iranian regime is trying to use military coercion as a “bargaining tool” in talks.

VADM Harward stated that Iran’s harassment of U.S. naval vessels is “standard procedure” but that the United States “can do the same to them” given its current force posture, including a carrier strike group with fighter jet squadrons in nearby waters. He argued that “it’s time, now” for the U.S. military to act against the regime to prevent further aggression.