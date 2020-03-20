JINSA’s Work Continues Despite the Pandemic

Dear JINSA Supporters,

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, JINSA is taking all necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of our staff and supporters, including switching to remote work and postponing events and educational programs.

At the same time, we are trying not to miss a beat despite these challenges. We are working harder than ever to continue providing sound and thoughtful policy guidance and advice for American decision-makers. American security and diplomatic policy in the Middle East will face increasing complexities and challenges during and after this crisis, and the U.S.-Israel alliance will be even more critical to U.S. strategic interests in the months to come as the world hopefully begins to recover from the pandemic.

We remain uniquely positioned to support American policymakers in determining how the U.S. should engage the Middle East and ensure its strategic interests at this challenging moment.

As we all spend more time at home, JINSA will be conducting frequent conference call briefings by our vast network of experts to keep you informed on issues related to our mission. Please keep up to date with our work on our website, Twitter, and Facebook pages as well.

I wish you and your loved ones good health, and I wish America, Israel, and all our friends around the world a speedy recovery from this pandemic.

Take care,