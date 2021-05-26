JNS Cites Latest Iran Report Quoting JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD

As world powers and Iran resumed nuclear talks in Vienna on Tuesday to revive the Iran nuclear deal, a U.S. think tank warned that its revival would increase the chances of war.

The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) released a report on Tuesday explaining how re-entering the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) would pave the way for a nuclear Iran.

It would pave the way for Tehran to get nuclear weapons and raise “the risk of another major regional war involving the United States,” it stated.

JINSA CEO and president Michael Makovsky said that “rejoining the JCPOA in 2021 is more reckless than when the U.S. agreed to it in 2015. We’ve already seen how the JCPOA ignited greater Iranian aggression in the region, even as it continued its nuclear program, and how Iran continues to refuse proper inspection of suspected nuclear sites. Rejoining suggests we’ve learned nothing from the past six years.

He added that “the JCPOA’s restrictions on Iran’s nuclear program have already begun to sunset, as the agreement paves the way to a nuclear Iran, and rejoining will only make a major Israel-Iran war more likely.”

Originally published in JNS