JINSA Randi and Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah on Fox News (6.14.25)

Iran’s military command structure and strategic sites, including some nuclear facilities, continue to be targeted by Israel with a high degree of success. Left with few options, Iran is retaliating with ballistic missile attacks against Israel, primarily civilian population centers. JINSA’s Randi and Charles Wax Senior Fellow John Hannah joined Fox News to give his analysis.

Hannah noted that Israel has “decapitated a significant portion of the senior military command” and nine of Iran’s top nuclear scientists while also possessing aerial superiority in Iran’s skies. Hannah underscored that the key question remains whether Israel, by itself or in conjunction with the U.S. military, can reach Iran’s deeply buried nuclear facilities, including those at the Fordow nuclear site.