Joint Statement from National Jewish Organizations

October 9, 2023, New York, NY…Below, please find a statement from Harriet P. Schleifer, Chair, and William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, followed by a consensus statement from 48 Conference of Presidents Member Organizations:

“The brutal, unprecedented attack by Iran-backed Hamas terrorists by air, land, and sea assault is devastatingly sad and outrageous. While numbers continue to be updated, over 900 people are dead, over 1,500 injured, and Hamas claims they have taken hostage 164 civilians and soldiers. The Jewish community and American people stand united in solidarity with the people and the State of Israel. This statement by Conference member organizations, representing the broad religious, ideological, and political spectrum of American Jewry, expresses the unity of the Jewish people in support of the State of Israel.”

“The members of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations stand united in support of Israel. Saturday was one of the gravest and most devastating days in Israel’s history. Iran-backed Hamas terrorists in Gaza carried out a highly coordinated, unprovoked, and unprecedented assault by air, land, and sea to cross into Israel and overtake numerous Israeli communities. Over the days and weeks ahead, the IDF will take decisive actions to destroy the terrorist threat from Gaza. Israel, like all other nations, has both the right and responsibility to protect its citizens. This military operation is not one of Israel’s choosing but one made necessary by Hamas and Iran. We mourn those lost, pray for a speedy recovery for those injured, and for the safe return of hostages. We urge our neighbors, partners, and political leaders here in the United States to stand with Israel today and throughout its operation in Gaza.”

