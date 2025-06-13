JINSA Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe on LiveNOW from Fox (6.13.25)

Israel has announced the start of a new campaign, Operation Rising Lion, aimed at destroying Iran’s dangerous nuclear program as it reaches the precipice of turning into a fieldable nuclear arsenal in the hands of the Iranian regime. Yet, Iran has begun retaliating fiercely to Israel’s initial wave of airstrikes against it, targeting Israeli population centers across the country with medium-range ballistic missiles. JINSA Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe joined Mike Pache of LiveNOW from Fox to discuss the latest.