Former Head of Israel’s National Security Council: Not a Secret How to Resolve Hormuz Issue

Former Israeli National Security Council head Maj. Gen. (res.) Yaakov Amidror, a distinguished fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) and a senior fellow at the JISS think tank, spoke to Ron Kaufman of Maariv. He explained why President Donald Trump has now threatened to impose a full blockade on the Strait of Hormuz.

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Though a blockade could could worsen the global energy crisis, Amidror believes that in the medium and long terms, the global economy will not be harmed by it.

“There is a way to circumvent the Strait of Hormuz and make it useless. You can put out pipelines towards Jordan and the Mediterranean. The Saudis have an oil pipeline to a place called Yanbu, and they can export two-thirds of what they produce there,” he said.

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Read the full article in Maariv.