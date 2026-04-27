Israel’s Former National Security Advisor: Hezbollah Incapable of Returning to Full Strength

Against the backdrop of Hezbollah’s ceasefire violations in Lebanon, a web of complex factors are now at play.

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JINSA Distinguished Fellow MajGen (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, former head of Israel’s National Security Council, gave his assessment of Israel’s policy of restraint in the face of Hezbollah’s fragrant ceasefire violations in Lebanon.

He explained that behind the scenes, a complex system of regional and international considerations is operating and impacting Israel’s calculus. Yet MajGen (ret.) Amidror also struck an optimistic note, stating, “unlike in the past, I am not bothered by Hezbollah’s ceasefire violations. Hezbollah cannot return to full strength these days.”

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Read the full article in Maariv.