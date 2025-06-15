JINSA President and CEO Michael Makovsky on LiveNOW from Fox (6.15.25)

Israel continues its airstrikes on Iran for a third day, killing over 400 people and targeting nuclear and military facilities. Iran has responded with missile attacks, striking Israeli cities and leaving at least 14 dead. Nuclear talks have collapsed, and tensions escalate as both nations warn of further action. The conflict continues to escalate as reports emerge that in recent days President Trump denied Israel’s plan to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky joins LiveNOW’s Andy Mac to discuss the latest headlines.