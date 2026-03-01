PRESS RELEASE – JINSA CEO Michael Makovsky: Time to End Iranian Regime

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 28, 2026

Washington, DC — The following is a statement from Michael Makovsky, President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, on the U.S.-led military operation against the Iranian regime:

“We commend President Donald Trump for taking the historic, courageous, and proper decision to launch a major military campaign, in collaboration with Israel, to severely weaken the vile Iranian regime to ensure it can no longer threaten the United States or our regional allies, or destabilize the region, and to encourage the Iranian people to rise up and ‘take over your government.’

“President Trump, despite obvious risks, has opted for a more significant campaign over limited strikes, which has characterized his previous military engagements. We commend Pres. Trump’s willingness to address the Iranian threat with Iran, despite Tehran instigating the murder of hundreds of American soldiers and civilians over decades, and development of nuclear weapons and missiles that would one day reach the American homeland.

“For years, JINSA has called on the U.S. to adopt a strategy toward Iran of ‘regime collapse,’ and since the uprising of the Iranian people and the murderous response by the regime, we have pressed for implementing it: by weakening the regime and its nuclear and conventional forces, thereby enabling the Iranian people to remove the regime.

“In true form, Iran has wrongly and counter-productively fired missiles today at uninvolved countries in the region, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Aptly, the Iranian regime is alone now, with none of its axis partners, such as China and Russia, willing to do anything to help them.

“Americans should remember those countries which stood with us today, and those who have sat on the fence or even opposed us at this critical moment.

“We greatly appreciate the stellar American soldiers involved in this effort, led admirably by U.S. Central Command Commander Admiral Brad Cooper, and wish them great success and safety in their efforts to advance U.S. national security and peace in the world.”

