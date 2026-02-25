Marco Rubio Delivers Rare Briefing to Top U.S. Lawmakers on Iran Amid Tensions

Marco Rubio delivered a rare briefing to top U.S. lawmakers on Iran from the White House on Tuesday as Washington deploys its largest force of aircraft and warships to the Middle East since the 2003 buildup to the Iraq war.

…

“We could go now,” said Charles Wald, a retired air force general and former deputy commander of U.S. European Command, who said that the arrival of the USS Gerald Ford near Crete would give additional capability to protect Israel from a potential Iranian counterattack.

The military buildup and Trump’s ultimatums to Iran ultimately could force him into action, Wald added.

“The problem is that Trump has … kind of implied a red line,” said Wald, who now serves as a distinguished fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. “If they don’t get the agreement, and then they don’t do anything, it’s going to be twice as bad as when Obama didn’t do anything in Syria for the chemical weapons.”

…

