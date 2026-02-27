Massive Buildup Against Iran Continues

The Air Force has surged F-22 Raptor air superiority fighter jets and aerial refueling tankers to Israel for possible combat operations against Iran, as the Trump administration continues to weigh embarking on an air campaign against the Iranian regime.

And more fighters appear to be possibly making their way to the Middle East, with fresh F-35 Lightning II and F-15E Strike Eagle jets arriving Feb. 26 at RAF Lakenheath in England, a base which is often used as a stopover point for fighters on their way to the Middle East from the United States.

…

The Ovda base has been used by American aircraft during exercises with the Israelis, the Jewish Institute for National Security of America wrote in a 2025 report, which was authored by regional security experts, including two former U.S. Air Force generals. The 1980s-era base has shelters for aircraft and ammunition storage facilities, and accommodates more than 100 aircraft, including tankers. It is possible Ovda could host even more aircraft soon.

…

Originally published in Air and Space Forces Magazine.