JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky on Newsmax

Michael Makovsky, president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, doesn’t think there is a major need for a special envoy right now.

Despite the fact that “sometimes opportunities for peace” come from wars, he said he isn’t sure “this is the moment, just yet.”

Even if it ends up with Hamas being effectively destroyed in Gaza — as the Israelis have declared is their goal — Makovsky said he isn’t sure if a peace envoy is “what’s really necessary.”

He points out that “a lot of times” when there has been “success” in addressing the Arab-Israeli conflict, it has “come up organically” and the parties themselves have “wanted it.”

