Middle East Partnerships Could Ease Strain on US Weapons Production, Report Says

As the United States grapples with the demands of prolonged conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, a new report warns that its defense industrial base (DIB) is ill-equipped to sustain simultaneous high-end combat operations across multiple theaters.

The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA)’s Gemunder Center for Defense & Strategy has released a sobering assessment authored by Gen. Joseph Dunford, Jr., USMC (ret.), former Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Ambassador Eric Edelman, and Jonathan Ruhe, calling for urgent industrial collaboration with Middle East allies.

The report, titled Partners in Production, outlines a roadmap to bolster America’s warfighting capacity by tapping into the growing defense ambitions of regional partners such as Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain. These nations, once viewed primarily as arms recipients, are now investing heavily in indigenous capabilities and seeking deeper strategic ties.

…

Read the full piece in the Jerusalem Post.