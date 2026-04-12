It is unclear whether the fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran and the failed attempts to reach an agreement in Islamabad are signs that Washington is seeking to retreat from the conflict, according to two experts who spoke with The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

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If the U.S. prematurely leaves this war, the Jewish Institute for National Security of America warned in a recent report that future conflicts with Iran would likely be more deadly for regional allies.

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Read the full article in the Jerusalem Post.