Mr. X: The Enigmatic Ron Dermer

At a time when the release of hostages from Gaza dominates Israeli discourse and polls show over 70 percent support for ending the war, the Netanyahu government has chosen to prioritize the continuation of hostilities over the return of captives. This decision led to the removal of key figures from the hostage negotiation team – namely, the heads of the Mossad and Shin Bet, as well as Major General Nitzan Alon. In their place, Ron Dermer, minister of strategic affairs, was appointed to lead the negotiations.

Dermer’s appointment has sparked widespread skepticism and anger. This crucial role has been entrusted to a man with no IDF service, limited public involvement, and perceived indifference toward the families of the 59 remaining hostages. He is seen as lacking empathy, compassion, and meaningful engagement.

Approximately a month ago, after a year of waiting, Dermer finally met with the hostage families. During the meeting, he estimated it would take three to six months to secure the hostages’ release. The families responded with an angry letter:

“We left the meeting angry, humiliated, confused, and exhausted. We did not understand any operational plan from you on how you would succeed in bringing the kidnapped home. If the task is too big for you, resign.”

“He doesn’t care about us,” says Yehuda Cohen, father of Nimrod, who has been held captive since Oct. 7, 2023. Families describe Dermer as “Netanyahu’s puppet.” Einav Tsengauker lamented, “Dermer managed to thwart the implementation of the agreement and caused the Trump administration to lose interest in the kidnapped.” Twenty families appealed to Dermer, expressing, “We feel we have been forgotten in the dark.”

Despite his lack of a public mandate and limited proficiency in Hebrew, Ron Dermer has become a key decision-maker in the Israeli cabinet, fully supported by Netanyahu. At the same time, he remains one of Israel’s most enigmatic and anonymous politicians.

Dermer does not communicate with the Israeli public. He avoids local media and has never been interviewed by an Israeli outlet – hard to believe given that he once served as the country’s ambassador to the United States. His Twitter/X activity is mostly in English, with only three Hebrew-language posts since Oct. 7 – focused solely on Israeli holidays. Unlike other ministers, he does not provide public updates or respond to current events. It’s doubtful whether he would be recognized on the streets of Tel Aviv or Jerusalem.

Although Dermer advocates for transparent and open hearings for Israeli Supreme Court nominees – citing the spirit of the U.S. Constitution – he does not apply these principles to himself. He offers no public accountability and rarely reports on his actions.

Questions abound: Is Dermer fluent in Hebrew? What is his national security experience? Is he familiar with the affected regions? Has he visited Kibbutz Be’eri or Nahal Oz? Does he even know where they are?

On Channel 12, a news anchor displayed Dermer’s photo and said, “Meet him. This is Minister Dermer, leading the hostage negotiations. We are showing his picture because he has never appeared in our studio.”

Information on Dermer is sparse. Dermer grew up in Miami Beach, and has politics in his blood: his father and brother both served as the city’s mayor. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford University.

The Knesset website offers only a few words. Political commentator Shalom Yerushalmi describes him as “Netanyahu’s alter ego.” Others refer to him as “Netanyahu’s Sancho Panza” – a loyal confidant and “Little Bibi.” Nir Hefetz, Netanyahu’s former spokesperson, stated, “He is Netanyahu’s twin, the mirror of the Netanyahu family.” Hefetz added that Dermer is “the person closest to Netanyahu,” without political ambitions, making him a trusted ally rather than a rival. Even Sara Netanyahu reportedly sympathizes with and trusts him, sharing his ideological outlook.

Dermer serves as Netanyahu’s key adviser, English-language speechwriter, and liaison to U.S. politicians and the White House. His ideological views align with the Republican right, and he is seen as a neoconservative. He maintains close ties with the hawkish Washington-based Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), which is linked to the Republican establishment – a connection that may significantly influence Israel’s security policies. Through Dermer’s lens, Netanyahu interprets Washington’s intentions.

Thus, while Dermer avoids addressing the Israeli public, he remains in close contact with a U.S. institution funded by private donors, quietly pushing for a fundamental shift in Israel’s security and policy framework.

Netanyahu and Dermer primarily communicate in English. It is the language in which they understand each other best. On Jan. 22, Dermer spoke Hebrew at a public conference, prompting surprise from the media. One anchor exclaimed, “He speaks Hebrew!”

The contrast between Dermer’s anonymity and his influence is unprecedented in Israeli politics. It is one of the most bizarre and unsettling phenomena in the country’s political history. It is difficult to imagine another democratic nation entrusting such critical matters to a figure so lacking in transparency. It is hard to believe that citizens elsewhere would accept a man like Dermer deciding matters of life and death, sending their sons to war, or determining the fate of hostages.

Fifty-nine hostages have now been held in Gaza for almost 600 days. Their return remains uncertain. Netanyahu, with Dermer’s backing, has resumed the war. Thousands of Israelis protest weekly, calling for an end to the war and the return of all hostages. Yet the government, swayed by right-wing ministers – including Dermer – continues to pursue a “great victory” that places those hostages’ lives at risk.

