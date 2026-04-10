North Korea is Building a New War Playbook From Iran and Ukraine

North Korea’s latest weapons tests suggest it is rapidly integrating battlefield lessons from Iran and Ukraine into a playbook designed to strain missile defenses and fight through a regional war in Asia.

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North Korea has been known to supply missile technology to Iran, with the Iran War possibly validating the former’s missile designs. Jonah Brody and Rena Gabber, in a March 2026 report for the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), say that North Korea has contributed to missile development through technology transfer and component supply since the 1980s.

They note that this assistance formed a core pillar of Iran’s early ballistic missile program, enabling Iran to transition from foreign dependence to domestic manufacturing capacity while retaining design lineage linked to North Korean systems.

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