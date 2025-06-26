Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had made progress on the long sought acquisition of F-35 fighter jets in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump during the NATO summit.

Newsweek has contacted the U.S. Defense Department and Turkish Foreign Ministry for comment.

Turkey’s delivery of F‑35 jets has been halted since 2019 after Ankara acquired the Russian S‑400 air defense system.

Erdogan has cultivated close ties with Trump yet remains one of the most vocal critics of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a major U.S. ally in the Middle East. If Turkey acquires F-35s it would bring them closer to parity with the air force that conducted the massive recent air campaign against Iran.

Ankara has also intensified efforts to develop an independent defense industry, aiming to reduce reliance on foreign arms suppliers amid persistent restrictions from Western allies.

“We discussed the F-35 (fighter jet) issue. We made payments of $1.3 to 1.4 billion for F-35s, and we saw that Mr. Trump was well-intentioned about delivering them,” Erdogan told a news conference in The Hague, according to Anadolu Agency.

U.S. officials had previously said the presence of a Russian intelligence-gathering platform alongside F‑35 stealth technology is unacceptable.

“It undermines an agreement that NATO made several years ago, to begin divesting of Russian equipment. It moves in the wrong direction,” former Acting Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper said, during Trump’s first presidential term. But Trump had called the ban “not fair” lamenting the financial losses, according to Reuters.