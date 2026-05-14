Neither Explosive Drones nor Ballistic Missiles: A New, Much More Dangerous Threat Threatens Israel

Former Air Force commanders, Lt. Col. (res.) Amikam Norkin and Lt. Col. (res.) David Ivri, warned against complacency regarding the Iranian threat, Israel’s dependence on American security assistance, and the new and particularly deadly threat – hypersonic cruise missiles.

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Norkin, a former air force commander, said that the IDF’s achievements in Iran are very significant, but criticized the way they are being conveyed to the public. “When I look at what the IDF did in Iran, I could not have dreamed that the Iranians would be hurt so deeply. We hurt more than we planned to hurt,” he said. However, he warned that “the problem is that people go out to the public and create declarations of zero or one, of absolute or not absolute – and that does not translate to the ordinary citizen that this has been removed for generations, because it has not been removed.”

According to Norkin, although the IDF significantly damaged Iranian capabilities, the threat did not disappear. “They destroyed tens of percent of the launchers and nuclear sites, and there are still quite a few,” he said. “We need to know how to mediate and explain this to the public, and not say absolute or final or that there is no threat – because these are unprofessional statements. The wording is not professional enough and the campaign is not over yet. The forces on the ground, the IDF are on alert. The money is being counted in steps.”

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Norkin expanded on the expansion of the range of threats, saying that “the challenge today is that the range of threats is so wide. The questions range from drones to space.” According to him, “the threat of hypersonic cruise missiles, which can maneuver at supersonic speeds, is the challenge that is just around the corner.”

… Norkin praised the Air Force’s capabilities and cooperation with the intelligence community and the ground forces. He said, “The cooperation between the Air Force and ground units in the Gaza maneuver is an achievement on a global level.” He added that the cooperation between intelligence and the Air Force “defeated Hezbollah in October 2024,” and that “the ability to connect intelligence to air capabilities is an achievement that few in the world know how to do.” Norkin praised the Air Force’s capabilities and cooperation with the intelligence community and the ground forces. He said, “The cooperation between the Air Force and ground units in the Gaza maneuver is an achievement on a global level.” He added that the cooperation between intelligence and the Air Force “defeated Hezbollah in October 2024,” and that “the ability to connect intelligence to air capabilities is an achievement that few in the world know how to do.”

However, Norkin said that alongside pride in the Air Force’s capabilities, he still feels deep difficulty regarding the October 7th failure: “I am proud of the commanders who lead the force today, along with the fact that I am ashamed and embarrassed by what happened to us on October 7th.”

Read the original article on Maariv (in Hebrew).