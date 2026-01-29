Netanyahu Accuses Saudis of Cozying Up to Bad Actors

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday accused Saudi Arabia of moving closer to regional players hostile to Israel, signaling that normalization between Jerusalem and Riyadh is unlikely anytime soon.

…

Riyadh is also reportedly in talks with Turkey about joining a mutual defense pact that would include Pakistan.

As Saudi Arabia has distanced itself from the UAE, Saudi media coverage of Israel has also turned increasingly hostile.

“There’s been a clear Saudi shift of late in rhetoric, in heavily criticizing Israel, and in policy, especially in countering UAE,” said Michael Makovsky, president and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America.