Netanyahu Advisor Expresses ‘Deep Faith’ in Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire Plan Framework Approach

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has complete confidence in President Donald Trump’s commitment to ensuring that all parties uphold the Gaza peace agreement, Caroline Glick, the prime minister’s international affairs advisor, told Fox News Digital.

Ret. Maj. Gen. Yaakov Amidror, former national security advisor to the Israeli prime minister and a fellow at the JINSA Strategic Center in Washington, D.C., described the post-ceasefire landscape as “very complicated.” He told Fox News Digital the agreement’s language is vague on key questions — who will disarm Hamas, who will monitor it, where weapons will be secured and whether Israel will have the means to verify compliance.

“All these questions don’t have answers in the paper which was signed,” Amidror said.

He urged a major diplomatic effort after the first stage to clarify responsibilities and bridge gaps in the plan, stressing that disarming Hamas and ending its control over civilian life in Gaza remain primary Israeli objectives.

