Netanyahu Faces Angry Voters at Home and an Irate Trump Abroad

The renewed fighting overnight between Israel and Iran has deepened the political peril in which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu finds himself only months before elections that amount to the most formidable challenge yet facing his decades of leadership.

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By allowing Iran to claim kinship between the war in the Gulf and Israel’s fight over its northern border, the Trump administration placed the Lebanon conflict beyond Israel’s diplomatic grasp, said Yaakov Amidror, a former Israeli national security adviser and a distinguished fellow at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, a Washington-based think tank.

“The Americans gave the Iranians the impression that they understand the connection” between the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran and Israel’s war in Lebanon, he said. “It was a huge mistake, legitimizing the influence of Iran in Lebanon.”

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Read the original article in NBC News.