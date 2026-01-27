New U.S. Regional Force Posture is a “Credible Threat” to the Iranian Regime | JINSA Fellow Jonathan Ruhe on NewsNation

As the United States accelerates its large military buildup near Iran’s borders, JINSA Fellow for American Strategy Jonathan Ruhe provided insights on NewsNation’s Morning in America. Ruhe shared his analysis that the new U.S. force posture in the region, including a carrier strike group moving towards Iran’s shores, represents a “credible threat” to the Iranian regime.

Ruhe noted that the shifting of assets now positions the Trump administration to conduct a sweeping military campaign against the Iranian regime if does not back off from its threats against the United States. He also discussed the situation in Gaza, noting that the status quo is “kind of at loggerheads,” as Hamas continues to impede the peace process by refusing to disarm.