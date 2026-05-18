Nicholas Kristof’s Anti-Zionist Conspiracy Theories

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof triggered a media storm this week. Attention has largely focused on Kristof’s publication timing, questionable sources, and insufficient substantiation of extreme allegations. But it’s also worth identifying Kristof’s audience for this conspiracy-influenced piece.

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Egyptian-born Hussein Aboubakr Mansour, a Jewish Institute for National Security of America fellow, previously described “a misanthropic and antisemitic conspiratorial worldview” becoming a feature of the Middle East in the last century. “In this worldview … ’Liberating Palestine’ is not a concrete political issue that has to do with concrete problems but a salvific longing that gives history its meaning and purpose and defines a total conception of the moral, religious, and political good.”

That symbolism should sound familiar to Americans. Since Oct. 7, 2023, Gaza has increasingly defined some Americans’ identities. Conspiratorial beliefs about Israel and Jews have also become more common.

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Read the original article in the Washington Examiner.