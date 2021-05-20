No, John Oliver, Israel Isn’t An Apartheid State

No, Israel isn’t an apartheid state. This charge is not only ludicrous, but also insulting to the millions of South Africans who had to endure real apartheid. It also represents a complete inversion of reality.

The accusation is the latest manipulation of the far left in twisting terrorist violence against Israelis into something “justifiable.” As terrorists intentionally direct thousands of rockets towards civilian centers in Israel, the far-left has begun shoring up narratives that only demean Israeli victims of terror.

The term “apartheid” is employed by those who know that the latest outbreak of violence is a result of Hamas attacking the Jewish state with no basis for provocation. To shore support in their rivalry with the Palestinian Authority, they must generate the provocation. They must label Israel an “apartheid state,” because doing shields them from acknowledging their morally reprehensible position of justifying terrorism. Thus, they peddle the lie….

Erielle is a Senior Policy Analyst at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA).

