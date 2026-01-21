“Nothing But Strategic Upside” for America if Iranian Regime Collapses | JINSA President & CEO Michael Makovsky and VP for Policy Blaise Misztal on Iran International

Michael Makovsky, PhD, President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), and Blaise Misztal, JINSA Vice President for Policy, argue the United States should pursue one clear objective: regime collapse. They explain why this moment may be a rare strategic window, what collapse could unlock for U.S. policy and regional security and what concrete steps could weaken the regime while supporting Iranians risking their lives.