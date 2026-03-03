Open Letter from 72 Retired U.S. Military Leaders in Support of Joint U.S.-Israeli Strikes on Iran

JINSA issued the following letter, signed by 72 retired U.S. generals and admirals, in support of Operations Epic Fury and Roaring Lion against the Iranian regime:

As retired senior American military leaders, we support the joint U.S.-Israeli military action to degrade and weaken the Iranian regime’s ability to threaten the United States, our allies and partners, and the Iranian people. And we commend the valor of the outstanding United States Military and our Intelligence Community engaged in this operation.

Since its inception 47 years ago, the radical regime, whose slogan is “Death to America, Death to Israel,” has committed to endangering the lives of U.S. troops, diplomats, and civilians across the Middle East and here at home. Hundreds of Americans have lost their lives at the hands of the Islamic Republic and its terrorist proxies. Leaders in Tehran openly state their ambitions to spill American blood, evict the United States from the Middle East, eliminate Israel, and dominate a region that remains vital to global stability. Through its proxies, it is the largest state sponsor of terrorism. It has been developing the missile and nuclear capability to threaten the eastern seaboard of the United States. It has sought all this with the aid and support of U.S. adversaries, including Russia, China, and North Korea.

U.S.-Israel military action is a response to Iran’s unstinting efforts to make those ambitions a reality. Following last summer’s 12-Day War, Tehran has redoubled its missile building program to hold at risk our bases, our partners, and ultimately our homeland. Its proxy forces in Yemen, Iraq, Lebanon, and elsewhere continue to threaten U.S. targets, Israel, and freedom of navigation in some of the world’s most vital waterways.

And it has persisted in its nuclear weapons pursuit, despite being offered every offramp possible. Since Operation Midnight Hammer against its main enrichment sites last June, Iran has attempted to rebuild elements of its destroyed nuclear infrastructure. It has fortified new undeclared facilities, including the deeply buried site at Pickaxe Mountain, and blocked inspectors. Throughout, it has refused to negotiate the full dismantlement of its atomic weapons program that is illegal under international law and has no verifiably peaceful intentions.

The regime’s brutal crackdown on protestors showed the entire world just what it is willing to do to keep its people—and the region—under its thumb.

For all these reasons, it is noteworthy that the United States is working so closely with Israel and other regional partners. Such cooperation is vital to degrade and eliminate the regime’s arsenals, undermine its organs of oppression, and signal unmistakably that it cannot continue threatening not only core U.S. interests, but the broader security and prosperity of the Middle East and its own population.

It will ultimately be up to the Iranian people to bring down the regime and enable a better future for Iran and the world.

