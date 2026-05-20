Operation Epic Fury 2?

JINSA Iran Policy Project advisor VADM (ret.) Robert Harward, former Deputy Commander of CENTCOM and a retired Navy SEAL, joins the NatSec Matters podcast by Beacon Global Strategies for an intensely candid look at what he believes the ultimate end state of the Iran conflict should look like. Drawing on his distinguished military career and the unique perspective of having lived in Tehran during his youth, Admiral Harward rejects the cautious consensus of Washington skeptics. Instead, he doubles down on the strategic necessity of driving toward total regime change, arguing that the U.S. holds a historic opportunity to decisively alter the global order. VADM (ret.) Harward highlighted that “where we are today is unprecedented–we finally addressed the Iranian problem. We cannot squander this opportunity,” due to the unique window “to geopolitically alter the world in a way we have not had in 60 years, to remove this regime and move Iran to the West.”