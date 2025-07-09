Overview and Status of U.S. Sanctions on Syria

President Donald Trump is rapidly dismantling the extensive U.S. sanctions regime against Syria as he seeks to reorient the country from decades of hostility toward partnership with America and its allies. With a series of executive orders and waivers, Trump is offering Syria major economic carrots upfront in the hopes that it will induce favorable behavior from the new Syrian regime. However, these executive actions can only provide Syria with limited and temporary relief.

As detailed in this comprehensive listing of U.S. sanctions against Syria, it includes sanctions imposed both by executive order, which the president can lift, but also many statutory sanctions that require Syria to meet explicit congressional conditions or the passage of legislative action for permanent removal, which the president can only temporarily waive. The Trump administration must navigate this complex sanctions framework as it seeks to guide Syria’s transition toward core U.S. objectives—joining the Abraham Accords, expelling foreign terrorists, and countering ISIS and regional destabilization—without ceding influence to China, Russia, and Iran. JINSA’s chart clarifies which sanctions authorities have been revoked, waived, or remain active and available for further imposition.

Legislation

Executive Orders