Overview and Status of U.S. Sanctions on Syria
President Donald Trump is rapidly dismantling the extensive U.S. sanctions regime against Syria as he seeks to reorient the country from decades of hostility toward partnership with America and its allies. With a series of executive orders and waivers, Trump is offering Syria major economic carrots upfront in the hopes that it will induce favorable behavior from the new Syrian regime. However, these executive actions can only provide Syria with limited and temporary relief.
As detailed in this comprehensive listing of U.S. sanctions against Syria, it includes sanctions imposed both by executive order, which the president can lift, but also many statutory sanctions that require Syria to meet explicit congressional conditions or the passage of legislative action for permanent removal, which the president can only temporarily waive. The Trump administration must navigate this complex sanctions framework as it seeks to guide Syria’s transition toward core U.S. objectives—joining the Abraham Accords, expelling foreign terrorists, and countering ISIS and regional destabilization—without ceding influence to China, Russia, and Iran. JINSA’s chart clarifies which sanctions authorities have been revoked, waived, or remain active and available for further imposition.
Legislation
|Sanctions Authority
|Year
|Effect
|(Previously) Targeted Entity
|Sanctions Status
|Waiver Authority
|Termination Criteria
|Active Waiver or Termination
|Foreign Assistance Act
|1979
|Prevents U.S. contributions to international programs benefiting terrorism-supporting regimes
|Syrian government and entities benefiting from U.S. foreign assistance through international organizations
|Waived
|Presidential waiver permitted for national security interests or humanitarian reasons; requires 15-day prior notification and detailed report to Congress
|Presidential certification of fundamental policy change or 6-month non-support for terrorism; Congress may block rescission within 45 days
|Biden administration waived restrictions for select countries aiding Syria’s transitional government in January 2025
|Arms Export Control Act
|1979
|Restricts military aid and exports to State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST)
|Syrian government and defense-related entities
|Active
|Presidential waiver for specific transactions if essential to U.S. national security; requires 15-day prior Congressional notification
|Presidential certification of fundamental policy change or 6-month non-support for terrorism; Congress may block rescission within 45 days
|Remains in place
|Export Administration Act
|1979
|Controls exports of sensitive dual-use technologies to SSTs
|Syrian government and WMD-related industries
|Active
|No general waiver authority; removal requires rescission of SST designation
|Presidential certification of fundamental policy change or 6-month non-support for terrorism; requires 45-day Congressional notification
|Remains in place
|Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act
|1996
|Prohibits U.S. financial transactions with SST-designated countries
|Syrian government, state-owned banks, and other entities conducting financial transactions linked to terrorism
|Active
|Presidential waiver allowed only for U.S. assistance to foreign governments if essential to U.S. national security; requires 15-day prior Congressional notification
|Termination requires removal of Syria from the SST list following Export Administration Act procedures
|Remains in place
|Syria Accountability and Lebanese Sovereignty Restoration Act
|2003
|Sanctions Syria for supporting terrorism, destabilizing Iraq, interfering in Lebanon, and pursuing WMDs
|Syrian government, military, and senior officials. Prohibition on Syrian aircraft landing or taking off from United States
|Waived
|Presidential waiver allowed for sanctions if the President determines it to be in U.S. national security interest; requires Congressional notification and justification
|Termination requires Presidential certification that Syria has ceased support for terrorism, ended occupation of Lebanon, halted WMD programs, and made progress in peace talks with Israel
|Trump administration waived select export and overflight restrictions in June 2025
|Iran, North Korea, Syria Nonproliferation Act
|2005
|Sanctions foreign entities transferring WMD technology to Syria
|Foreign companies and individuals aiding Syria’s WMD programs
|Active
|No general waiver authority
|Requires Act of Congress to amend or repeal; no sunset clause. However, sanctions under this Act expire after two years, unless renewed
|Remains in place
|Victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act
|2006
|Sanctions Syria for not meeting minimum anti-human trafficking standards
|Syrian government and officials linked to human trafficking
|Active
|Presidential waiver allowed for sanctions if the President determines it to be in U.S. national security interest; requires Congressional notification and justification
|Presidential certification that Syria has made significant efforts to meet minimum anti-human trafficking standards
|Remains in place
|Iran Threat Reduction and Syria Human Rights Act
|2012
|Sanctions Syrian regime and economic enablers for human rights abuses
|Assad regime officials, affiliated businesses, and financial entities
|Active
|Presidential waiver for sanctions designations if in U.S. national security interest; requires formal report to Congress
|Requires democratic transition or substantial human rights improvements; requires formal presidential certification to Congress
|Remains in place
|Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act
|2013
|Bans U.S. foreign assistance, arms sales, financing, and most export licenses to Syria
|Syrian government and defense-related entities
|Waived
|Presidential waiver for sanctions designations if in U.S. national security interest or following a fundamental change in leadership and policy; requires formal report to Congress
|Presidential certification that Syria will not use chemical weapons again; is not preparing to do so; allows inspections or other verification; and has made restitution to victims
|Trump administration waived restrictions on select U.S. foreign assistance, financial credit, and export controls in June 2025
|Immigration and Nationality Act
|2014
|Designates Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTOs) to curtail support for terrorism
|Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and affiliated terrorist organizations and individuals under EO 13224
|Revoked
|No direct waiver mechanism. Secretary of State may revoke or amend designations at any time, or based on required administrative reviews. Congress may also revoke designations by passing an Act of Congress
|Revocation possible via order of the Secretary of State, Congressional action, or D.C. Circuit Court ruling. FTO designations are subject to administrative review every five years
|Trump administration removed HTS’s FTO designation following administrative review in July 2025
|Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act
|2019
|Sanctions Syrian government and foreign enablers for war crimes and atrocities
|Syrian regime, foreign individuals and companies investing in or supporting Syria’s energy, construction, aircraft, and financial sectors
|Waived
|Presidential national security waiver for 180 days (renewable); humanitarian waiver for NGOs valid for up to two years; both require certification to Congress
|Suspension of the Act’s sanctions requires Syria meeting seven statutory conditions (Section 7431); sanctions waivers must be renewed every 180 days or sanctions shall be reimposed
|Trump administration waived select transactions to aid stabilization activities under the Caesar Act for 180 days in May 2025
Executive Orders
|Sanctions Instrument
|Year
|Effect
|Targeted Entity
|Status
|Waiver Authority
|Termination Criteria
|Active Waiver or Termination
|EO 13338
Blocking Property of Certain Persons and Prohibiting the Export of Certain Goods to Syria
|2004
|Implements Syria Accountability Act provisions to sanction Syria’s support for terrorism and WMD pursuits
|Syrian government, senior officials, and defense-related industries
|Revoked
|Presidential waiver available under Syria Accountability Act §5(b) for certain export and overflight restrictions
|President determines Syria has met SALSRA §5(d) conditions; or revocation of EO by president
|Revoked on June 30, 2025 via EO 14312 Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions
|EO 13399
Blocking Property of Additional Persons in Connection with the National Emergency with Respect to Syria
|2006
|Addresses Syrian involvement in Hariri assassination; supports Lebanon’s sovereignty
|Syrian individuals tied to political assassinations and destabilization efforts
|Revoked
|No general waiver; discretionary licensing available under IEEPA via OFAC
|Revocation of EO by president
|Revoked on June 30, 2025 via EO 14312 Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions
|EO 13460
Blocking Property of Additional Persons in Connection with the National Emergency with Respect to Syria
|2008
|Expands sanctions on individuals undermining Iraq’s stabilization and Syrian reform efforts
|Syrian government officials and foreign supporters of destabilization
|Revoked
|No general waiver; discretionary licensing available under IEEPA via OFAC
|Revocation of EO by president
|Revoked on June 30, 2025 via EO 14312 Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions
|EO 13572
Blocking Property of Certain Persons with Respect to Human Rights Abuses in Syria
|2011
|Targets individuals responsible for human rights abuses during the Syrian uprising
|Syrian security officials and entities responsible for violence against civilians
|Revoked
|Treasury/State may determine property unblocking if circumstances change
|Revocation of EO by president
|Revoked on June 30, 2025 via EO 14312 Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions
|EO 13573
Blocking Property of Senior Officials of the Government of Syria
|2011
|Expands EO 13572 to include senior Syrian government officials
|Senior Assad regime leadership
|Revoked
|Treasury/State may determine property unblocking if circumstances change
|Revocation of EO by president
|Revoked on June 30, 2025 via EO 14312 Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions
|EO 13582
Blocking Property of the Government of Syria and Prohibiting Certain Transactions with Respect to Syria
|2011
|Imposes broad economic sanctions to isolate Syrian regime financially
|Syrian government, petroleum and energy sectors, Central Bank of Syria, and senior government officials
|Revoked
|Transactions for U.S. government business permitted; discretionary licensing available under IEEPA via OFAC
|Revocation of EO by president
|Revoked on June 30, 2025 via EO 14312 Providing for the Revocation of Syria Sanctions
|EO 13606
Blocking the Property and Suspending Entry into the United States of Certain Persons with Respect to Grave Human Rights Abuses by the Governments of Iran and Syria via Information Technology
|2012
|Targets digital repression technologies used for human rights abuses
|Syrian military intelligence and cyber surveillance units
|Active
|Treasury/State may unblock property if circumstances change
|Revocation of EO by president
|Remains in place
|EO 13608
Prohibiting Certain Transactions with and Suspending Entry into the United States of Foreign Sanctions Evaders with Respect to Iran and Syria
|2012
|Blocks property of foreign persons evading U.S. sanctions on Syria and Iran
|Foreign financial institutions and companies facilitating sanctions evasion
|Active
|No general waiver; discretionary licensing available under IEEPA via OFAC
|Revocation of EO by president
|Remains in place
|EO 13224
Blocking Property and Prohibiting Transactions with Persons Who Commit, Threaten to Commit, or Support Terrorism
|2014
|Blocks property and prohibits transactions with individuals and entities that commit, threaten or support terrorism
|HTS, affiliated terrorist organizations, and individuals designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGT)
|Revoked
|No general waiver; discretionary licensing available under IEEPA via OFAC
|Revocation of National Emergency under NEA; or revocation of EO by president
|Trump administration removed HTS’s SDGT designation following administrative review in July 2025
|EO 13894
Blocking Property and Suspending Entry of Certain Persons Contributing to the Situation in Syria
|2019
|Sanctions individuals and entities undermining peace in northeast Syria
|Turkish military forces operating in Syria, Syrian militias undermining stability, and affiliated financial facilitators
|Active
|Secretary of State can waive entry restrictions if in U.S. interest
|Revocation of EO by president
|General License 25 authorizes transactions involving individuals or entities explicitly listed in the annex to the license from May 23, 2025
|EO 14142
Taking Additional Steps with Respect to the Situation in Syria
|2025
|Adjusts U.S. sanctions framework after Assad regime collapse; rescinds Turkey-related sanctions under EO 13894
|Remaining Syrian government ministries, state-owned enterprises, and designated individuals post-Assad regime collapse
|Active
|No general waiver; discretionary licensing available under IEEPA via OFAC
|Revocation of EO by president
|Remains in place