Politico Influence on the arrival of new VPs of Gov’t Affairs Morgan Viña and Matthew Kenney

By CAITLIN OPRYSKO

— The Jewish Institute for National Security of America has hired Morgan Viña and Matthew Kenney as vice presidents of government affairs. Viña is a former Pentagon official and Senate aide who served as chief of staff and senior policy advisor to Nikki Haley when she was U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Kenney is also a Pentagon alum and was a longtime top aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

