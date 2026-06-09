President Trump Vows To Respond To Downed Apache Helicopter: MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror on Fox News Radio

President Donald Trump says Iran shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz, and vowed to respond in a post on Truth Social. Senior Pentagon officials have told FOX News Iran use a drone to attack the helicopter while it was patrolling the Strait. Meanwhile, Israel is pressing ahead with its campaign against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

FOX’s Eben Brown speaks with JINSA Distinguished Fellow IDF MG (ret.) Yaakov Amidror, former major general and National Security Advisor of Israel and was also the head of the Research Department of Israeli military intelligence, who says while President Trump wants Israel to stop military action against Hezbollah, they have little choice when facing daily missile barrages.

According to MG (ret.) Amidror, Israel understands “that the ceasefire includes the inability of Israel to continue to fight Hezbollah in Lebanon, and we have to show both the Americans and the Iranians that this is not acceptable.”