PRESS RELEASE: E3 Snapback of Sanctions Need U.S. Support to Fully Enact

August 28, 2025

Washington, DC — Jewish Institute for National Security of America’s Director of Foreign Policy Jonathan Ruhe issued the following statement after Britain, France, and Germany — collectively known as the “E3” — issued a letter to United Nations Security Council members initiating the “snapback” mechanism to reimpose sanctions on Iran:

“The E3 are to be commended for finally taking Iran’s ‘No’ for an answer, and invoking snapback before its self-imposed deadline at the end of this month, particularly given Iran’s obvious non-compliance with IAEA safeguards and years of the E3 trying every possible diplomatic option with Tehran.

“Building on its initial statements of support, the Trump administration must continue explicitly backing the successful completion of snapback in the face of Iranian and Russian efforts to delegitimize or delay the process in the United Nations Security Council.

“Leveraging his military credibility, President Donald Trump must also reiterate recent pledges to resume U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear and missile programs if Tehran fulfills its retaliatory threats to leave the Nonproliferation Treaty or resume its nuclear advances.

“In close coordination with the E3 and other U.S. partners, the administration and Congress must make clear their intent to enforce snapback sanctions as stringently as possible, including by sharing information and technical support to identify and disrupt Iranian and Russian sanctions-busting efforts.

“If enforced robustly, snapped-back U.N. sanctions would complicate and potentially cut of Iran’s efforts to receive foreign assistance for its nuclear, missile, and conventional weapons programs, most likely from China and Russia – the same goes for Iran’s efforts to supply Russia with missiles and drones against Ukraine, and its efforts to proliferate weapons to its proxies around the Middle East.” JINSA’s Work on Snapback

In April, JINSA published a report, Iran Sanctions, U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, and the Path to Snapback, explaining the timing mechanisms, votes, and processes to successfully enact snapback, including accounting for the rotating UNSC presidency.

Beginning in 2020, JINSA has advocated for the E3 to reimpose heavy United Nations sanctions against Iran and its nuclear program through the snapback mechanism embedded in U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231, passed in 2015 to enshrine the Obama administration’s nuclear deal in international law.



We have also worked regularly with Congress on this important issue, including collaborating with Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) to write multiple letters, signed by 35 fellow congressmen, urging the British, French and German governments to utilize snapback in 2023; and with Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and Rep. Tenney to introduce companion resolutions (S. Res. 81, supported by 19 senators, and H.Res.139, supported by 8 congressmen) similarly urging the E3 to initiate snapback introduced in February of this year.

RESOURCES

###

Jewish Institute for National Security of America

