PRESS RELEASE: JINSA CEO Makovsky Says Israel’s Bold Move Against Iran Must be Matched by U.S. Standing Firmly With Israel

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 12, 2025

Contact: Blake Johnson

bjohnson@jinsa.org

Twitter/X: @ItsBlakeJohnson

Washington, DC – Israel has launched preemptive strikes against the Iranian regime. Michael Makovsky, President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America issued the following statement:

“Israel’s bold action has hit the pause button on Iran’s dangerously accelerating nuclear program. Not just Israel, but the United States and the entire Middle East are safer as a result. Just as it did when it decimated Hezbollah and eliminated Assad’s arsenals last year, Israeli daring has once again dramatically changed the region for the better.

“To realize the potential of this critical moment, the United States must be bold, not fearful. Rather than retreat to fortress America, the United States must protect its core interests, and they involve ensuring our close ally Israel is successful in destroying as much of Iran’s nuclear facilities as possible to prevent a nuclear Iran—as successive presidents have vowed to do. The whole world—our adversaries and our allies—are watching how we react to this action by our close ally Israel.

“Those interests also include ensuring that Israel’s action doesn’t lead to a regional war. That means impressing upon Iran’s leadership that any effort to escalate and trigger a wider war will put the regime itself and all its most critical political, economic, and military assets at direct risk.

“After Israel’s operation is over, the United States should work with Israel and other allies to ensure that Iran will not rebuild its nuclear program.

“With no daylight between Israel and the United States, the clock will have finally run out on Iran’s nuclear ambitions.”

Michael Makovsky is available for interview.

Jewish Institute for National Security of America

1101 14th Street, NW

Suite 1030

Washington, DC 20005

www.jinsa.org



###