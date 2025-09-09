PRESS RELEASE: JINSA CEO Makovsky Says Israeli Strike in Doha Was Long Overdue

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 9, 2025

Contact: Blake Johnson

bjohnson@jinsa.org

Washington, DC — Following Israel’s strikes against Hamas’s leadership in Doha, Qatar, Michael Makovsky, President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America issued the following statement:

“It was not a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’ and ‘where’ that Israel would move to eliminate these leaders of the terrorist organization that perpetrated the barbaric October 7 massacre. This action was an important part of Israel’s effort to restore its deterrence and demonstrate there is a serious cost to terrorism.

“It also highlights how Qatar has wrongly hosted these terrorist leaders for many years. The only question about this strike is timing, and we’ll know soon whether or not it will advance Israeli and American efforts to free the hostages and accelerate the end of the war in Gaza.”

###

Jewish Institute for National Security of America

1101 14th Street, NW

Suite 1030

Washington, DC 20005

www.jinsa.org