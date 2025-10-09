PRESS RELEASE: JINSA Commends President Trump’s ‘Dogged Pursuit’ in Securing Gaza Ceasefire Deal

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 9, 2025

Washington, DC – The following is a statement from Michael Makovsky, President and CEO of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, on the announcement of a ceasefire deal in Gaza:

“We commend President Trump’s dogged pursuit of freeing the hostages and ending the brutal war in Gaza, unleashed by Hamas’ savage attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. While it’s unclear yet if the war will finally end, though we hope it does, it is critical that in this first phase all the hostages will be freed, even though the cost is high in the freeing of hundreds of Palestinian murderers in Israeli jails.

“Critical to the Trump administration’s success here has been its unwavering support of Israel, including its full backing for continued Israeli military action in Gaza if Hamas refused to agree to this deal. The administration also managed to corral key regional players that support Hamas to press Hamas to support the deal, such as Qatar and Turkey, further isolating the heavily weakened Hamas terrorist organization.

“Israel’s attack on Hamas leaders in Doha might have helped convince their Qatari patron that it was important to bring this war to an end. The Trump administration’s support of Israel and pressure on Hamas, in addition to Israel’s recent new ground campaign against Hamas, proved not only correct but a far more effective approach than that of the United Kingdom, France, Canada and other American allies which recently recognized a Palestinian state, thereby emboldening Hamas by rewarding it for its terror.

“We look forward to watching the hostages freed in the coming days, enjoying a pause in the Gaza conflict which we hope will lead to a final cessation of this bloody war.”

