PRESS RELEASE: JINSA Condemns the Antisemitic Murder of Israeli Embassy Staff in Washington, DC

JINSA Condemns the Antisemitic Murder of Israeli Embassy Staff in Washington, DC

May 22, 2025

Washington, DC – The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) condemns in the strongest terms the brutal murder last night of Israeli embassy staffers Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, an American, following an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. The assailant, a 30-year-old man from Chicago, shouted “Free, free Palestine” during his arrest.

This attack is the latest example of the surge of antisemitism coursing through America and the world since Oct. 7. This climate of hate has been abetted by elements of American politics and society which have been either sympathetic with the pro-Hamas antisemites or reluctant to confront them. We hope this is a wake-up call for all of them.

We commend the Trump administration for highlighting the scourge of antisemitism from day one, and seeking to confront and eradicate it, especially on American campuses. Some might argue with some of the tactics, but their determination has been evident and is having real impact. We also appreciate the administration’s and law enforcement’s determination to bring justice to this awful double murder.

Our hearts go out to the families and friends of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim and the entire Israeli embassy staff.

May Yaron and Sarah’s memories be a blessing.

Jewish Institute for National Security of America

