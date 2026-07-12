PRESS RELEASE: JINSA Mourns the Passing of Sen. Lindsey Graham

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 12, 2026

Contact: Blake Johnson

bjohnson@jinsa.org

JINSA Statement on the Passing of Senator Lindsey Graham

Washington, DC – The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) mourns the sudden passing of Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and pays tribute to a lion of the U.S. Senate, one of America’s leading advocates for a strong national defense, principled American leadership abroad, and a robust U.S.-Israel strategic partnership.

JINSA was honored to recognize Senator Graham’s extraordinary leadership with our highest distinction, the Henry M. “Scoop” Jackson Distinguished Service Award, on two occasions, reflecting both his enduring friendship with our organization and his decades-long commitment to advancing American national security, both in Congress and through his military service.

“America today lost one of its great, moral, hard-headed, influential, bipartisan, and courageous leaders on a range of U.S. national security issues, including Israel, NATO, Iran, Russia, and China,” said Dr. Michael Makovsky, JINSA’s President and CEO. “His was a defining voice in America’s national security debate, and it will be sorely missed, including as America’s confrontation with Iran continues.”

Senator Graham and his office were always receptive to JINSA staff, and he supported major JINSA initiatives, including championing in recent years moving Israel to U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, a U.S.-Israel mutual defense treaty, Israel-Saudi normalization, and the Taylor Force Act (spearheaded by JINSA Distinguished Fellow Sander Gerber).

JINSA extends its condolences to Senator Graham’s family, friends, staff, and the people of South Carolina.

May his memory be a blessing.

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