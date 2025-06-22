PRESS RELEASE: JINSA CEO Makovsky on U.S. Strike on Iran

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 21, 2025

Washington, DC –

The following is a statement from Jewish Institute for National Security of America President and CEO Michael Makovsky, PhD, reacting to reports the United States, in coordination with Israel, has taken direct military action against Iran’s nuclear program:

“We commend President Trump for his bold leadership and strategic clarity for joining Israel in a decisive military operation to eliminate the core pillars of Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

President Trump recognized that this was America’s fight, as well as Israel’s, because a nuclear Iran threatened not only Israel and America’s security interests but also their very existence, as senior U.S. official Steve Witkoff recently declared. Indeed, in this military campaign against Iran’s nuclear program, the United States and Israel are defending all freedom-loving peoples against the barbarism of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

We also commend the American pilots and other U.S. military personnel who made this successful mission happen.

This action fulfills a long-standing bipartisan commitment across five U.S. presidents—including President Trump—to prevent a nuclear Iran. It sends an unmistakable signal to adversaries, such as China and Russia, and our allies that the United States will defend its most vital national interests and stand by its close partners.

I commend President Trump for rejecting isolationist pressures and embracing this moment of decision. While Israel set the scene by its outstanding military successes since it initiated its campaign on June 12, President Trump correctly understood this was America’s fight as well. The Iranian regime, which has plotted to assassinate U.S. leaders, including President Trump, on American soil and aims to drive our forces out of the Middle East, continues to chant ‘Death to America.’ It also has been building missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads to America’s eastern seaboard.

This is leadership. This is America First.

At the same time, we must recognize that this may not be simply a one-off strike. The United States must be prepared for any possible Iranian retaliation. Tehran’s leaders should heed President Trump’s warning that any Iranian retaliation against American forces, assets or people in the Middle East, on American soil or anywhere in the world will be met with overwhelming force. Deterrence through strength, clarity, and commitment is the only path to preventing further bloodshed and achieving long-term security.”

